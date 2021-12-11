PGGM Investments Has $10.45 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.