PGGM Investments Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2,530.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

