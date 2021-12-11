PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

