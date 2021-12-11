PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

