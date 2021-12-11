PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 372.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,915 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.