PGGM Investments Purchases 34,424 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

