PGGM Investments Purchases 7,794 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.29 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

