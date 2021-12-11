PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,783.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

