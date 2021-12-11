PGGM Investments Sells 10,647 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $668.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $645.69 and a 200-day moving average of $652.36. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.