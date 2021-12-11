PGGM Investments Sells 349,172 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,172 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,925,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

