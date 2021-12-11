Phala Network Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $112.20 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

