Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $198,016.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.08 or 0.08156365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,754.86 or 0.99938189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

