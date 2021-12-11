Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.14

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $198,016.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

