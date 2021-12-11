Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $215.40 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Phantasma has a market cap of $215.40 million and $5.24 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.38 or 0.99405779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00789715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.