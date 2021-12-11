Phore Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $16,105.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00537201 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,573,163 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

