PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.