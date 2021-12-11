PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.29

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $17.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 421,166 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
