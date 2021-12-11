PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.29

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $17.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 421,166 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $13,796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 684,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.