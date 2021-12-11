PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

Shares of PMX opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

