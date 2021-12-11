Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $213.65 million and $1.00 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00338720 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00137699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00090786 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,795,049 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.