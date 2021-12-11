PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,534.91

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $482,534.91 and $248.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.