Pizza Price Tops $0.0234 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $726,091.63 and approximately $148,094.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010715 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00184273 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00576820 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.