Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $173.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $177.50 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $577.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $580.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $770.67 million, with estimates ranging from $728.57 million to $812.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

PLNT stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.98 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.