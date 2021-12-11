Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $55,899.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars.

