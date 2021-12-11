Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Tops $228,566.87

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $228,566.87 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

