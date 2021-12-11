Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.12% from the company’s previous close.

PLTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 840,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,709. Playtika has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

