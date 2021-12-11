PlotX Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $166,768.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

