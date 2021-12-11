Polis (POLIS) Tops One Day Volume of $7,805.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $7,805.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010223 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00175690 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.77 or 0.00588590 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

