Polkamarkets Hits Market Capitalization of $21.99 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $678,149.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

