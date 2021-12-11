Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Hits $23.57 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and $598,853.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.