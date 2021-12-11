PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.27 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

