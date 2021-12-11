Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $485.29 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $485.29 million and $13.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00320812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

