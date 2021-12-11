PolypuX (PUX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,613.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $22,165.94 and approximately $3,613.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

