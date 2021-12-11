Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $129,352.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002289 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00070081 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

