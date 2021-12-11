PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,476.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $15,476.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.90 or 0.08321830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00323914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00937069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00408114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00281310 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,120,178 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

