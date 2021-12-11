PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $15,476.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.90 or 0.08321830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00323914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00937069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00408114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00281310 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,120,178 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

