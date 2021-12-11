PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.67 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $417,883.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001535 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,895,892 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

