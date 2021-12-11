PRIZM (PZM) Hits Market Cap of $11.71 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $712,017.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001475 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,802,639 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

