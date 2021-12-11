Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 392,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

