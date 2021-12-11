Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.45 million and $229,170.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,282,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,191,229 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

