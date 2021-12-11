Project TXA (TXA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,228.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Project TXA has a market cap of $8.78 million and $40,228.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

