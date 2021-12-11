Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $12.70 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Prometeus has a market cap of $208.86 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.70 or 0.00025838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

