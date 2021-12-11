Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.86 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $208.86 million and $5.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $12.70 or 0.00025838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

