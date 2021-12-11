ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 47.8% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

