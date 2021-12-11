Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,359,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.1% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

