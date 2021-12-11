Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.14

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $51,814.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

