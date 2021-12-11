Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.00. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 18,810 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%.
Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.
