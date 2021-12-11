Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.00. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 18,810 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 120.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.