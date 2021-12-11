PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $233,011.20 and $136.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,454.35 or 0.98646183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00777360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

