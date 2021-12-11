PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PVH by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

