Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 12.8% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00018512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

