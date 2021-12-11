QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Cap of $21.93 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $342,263.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006999 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

